In a dramatic turn of events, an Indian Army Jawan suffered a severe injury resulting in the severance of his hand while operating machinery at a forward area unit. Faced with a critical 6 to 8-hour window to perform emergency surgery to reattach the appendage, swift action was imperative. Responding urgently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed a C-130J aircraft within an hour to transport the injured Jawan to the Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi for the necessary medical procedure. Despite the challenges of a dark night airlift aided by Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) from the Ladakh sector, the IAF successfully delivered the personnel to receive prompt medical attention. A dedicated team of medical professionals at the R&R Hospital performed a successful surgery, setting Jawan on a hopeful path to recovery. Defence Ministry Signs Contract To Upgrade Indian Army’s Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

Indian Army Jawan Undergoes Surgery

An #IndianArmy personnel severed his hand while operating a machine, at a unit located in the forward area. Given a window of 6 to 8 hrs for emergency surgery to save his appendage, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move the Jawan for surgery at the R & R… pic.twitter.com/wYYm8U0Whr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)