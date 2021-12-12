The Hada Rajputs of Rajasthan’s Bundi have selected their 26th “king”, choosing decorated soldier and mountaineer Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada to become the community’s titular head after Ranjit Singh.

Indian Army’s Special Forces officer Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada of NSG today took over as the titular Maharao Raja of Hada Rajput clan of Bundi in Rajasthan: Arihant Singh, spokesperson of Paag Committee appointed to select the new head of Hada Rajput clan pic.twitter.com/Wt3WvbJl9C — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

