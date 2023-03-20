In a shocking incident that took place in San Francisco, the Indian consulate was allegedly attacked and vandalised by Khalistani supporters. According to reports, the Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian consulate after the Indian embassy in San Francisco removed Khalistani flags from the consulate's building. The attack on the Indian consulate comes amid the growing crackdown against Amritpal Singh. After the incident came to light, it is being reported that India will raise the attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco with the US administration. Amritpal Singh Arrested by Police, Claims Legal Advisor to 'Waris Punjab De' Imaan Singh Khara.

Khalistani Miscreants Attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Unacceptable Khalistani miscreants attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate building @POTUS @VP @SecBlinken ,it’s shocking that no action taken by your Govt till now@SFPD Are you sleeping 🤔?@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/p5Wdu2LRdg — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 20, 2023

India To Raise Indian Consulate Attack Issue With US Administration

As per sources India will raise the attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco with the US administration. Earlier Khalistan supporters attacked the Consulate after officials removed the Khalistani flag from the building. Srinjoy Chowdhury with more intrinsic details. pic.twitter.com/Gg497zSz0h — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 20, 2023

