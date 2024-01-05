Indian naval warship INS Chennai has reached the harbour hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast in the Arabian sea. According to ANI report, the Indian warship has deployed its helicopter and issued warning to the pirates, to evacuate the hijacked vessel. The Indian crew on board the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier MV Lila Norfolk are safe and Marine Commandos MARCOS are ready for operations, military officials told ANI. Navy Foils Hijacking Attempt on MV LILA NORFOLK With 15 Indians Onboard in Arabian Sea.

Indian Naval Warship Reaches Hijacked Cargo Ship off Somalia Coast:

— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

