Indian Navy Warship INS Kochi Provides Medical Aid to Hijacked Vessel MV Ruen Crew Member Who Suffered Bullet Injury in Firing by Pirates.

Indian Navy Closely Monitoring Hijacked Ship With 15 Indian Crew On-Board

Indian Navy is closely monitoring a hijacked ship 'MV LILA NORFOLK' ship about which information was received last evening. There are 15 Indian crew on board the Liberian-flagged vessel which was hijacked near Somalia's coast. Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the… pic.twitter.com/iRsMg3N1PC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

