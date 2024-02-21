An Iranian fishing vessel with 18 Pakistani crew members on board received medical assistance from the Indian Navy in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, February 19. The vessel, Al Arifi, had sent an alert of a medical emergency to the nearby naval ships. INS Shivalik, a stealth frigate deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, responded to the alert and provided specialist medical advice and critical medicines to the distressed crew. The Indian Navy said that the crew was suffering from various ailments, such as fever, dehydration, and abdominal pain. Indian Navy Responds Swiftly to Rescue Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Under Hijack Threat in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Indian Navy Aids Iranian FV With Pakistani Crew

INS Shivalik deployed in the Gulf of Aden rendered medical assistance to an Iranian Fishing Vessel (FV) on 19 February. Responding swiftly to an alert of a medical emergency by FV Al Arifi, carrying 18 Pakistani crew, the ship provided specialist medical advice and critical… pic.twitter.com/Tx4IqqKIr4 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)