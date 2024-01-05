In a decisive operation, the Indian Navy's deployed platforms successfully thwarted a hijacking attempt on the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier MV LILA NORFOLK in the Arabian Sea. The vessel reported a distressing message on the UKMTO portal, signalling an attempted boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed individuals on the evening of January 4, 2024. The Indian Navy promptly deployed a Maritime Patrol Aircraft and redirected INS Chennai, engaged in Maritime Security Operations, to aid the imperilled vessel. The aircraft verified the safety of the 15 Indian crew members aboard during an overflight on January 5, 2024. Indian Navy Closely Monitoring Hijacked Ship With 15 Indian Crew On-Board Near Somalia’s Coast.

Indian Navy Responds to Hijacking Attempt

Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier. The vessel had sent a message on UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approx five to six unknown armed personnel… pic.twitter.com/B4gg8J1oZQ — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance. The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area. The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant… — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)