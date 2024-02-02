According to the Indian Navy, information regarding a piracy attempt on Fishing Vessel FV Omari was monitored on January 31. Indian Naval RPA, undertaking surveillance in the area, successfully located FV Omari and INS Sharada, deployed for an anti-piracy mission in the region was diverted to intercept the boat. FV Omaril, an Iranian-flagged vessel, had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew as hostages. INS Sharada intercepted the vessel today and used her integral helo and boats to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew along with the vessel. The ship has ensured the successful release of the crew (11 Iranian and 08 Pakistani nationals) members along with the boat. The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates. Indian Navy Foils Piracy Bid: INS Sumitra Safely Rescues Iran Fishing Vessel Iman From Somali Pirates.

INS Sharada Safely Rescues Iran Fishing Vessel FV Omari

INS Sharada Safely Rescues Iran Fishing Vessel FV Omari

pic.twitter.com/kAGR6W57fc — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

