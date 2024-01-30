In a major mission, the Indian naval warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with armed pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi. The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy took part in the operation to rescue the crew of the boat safely. This was the second successful anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy in the last 24 hours. According to Indian Defence officials, the Indian navy warships are deployed all around the Indian Ocean region to provide safety and security in the area. Indian Navy Foils Piracy Bid: Warship INS Sumitra Ensures Safe Release of Hijacked Iranian-Flagged Fishing Vessel Iman From Somali Pirates.

Indian Navy Foils Piracy Bid

In a major mission, the Indian naval warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with armed pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi. The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy took part in the operation to rescue the crew of the boat safely. This was the… pic.twitter.com/cIAl3sfTtZ — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

