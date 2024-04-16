In a significant boost to the international efforts against drug trafficking, the Indian Navy's INS Talwar successfully intercepted and seized a massive haul of illicit narcotics in the Arabian Sea on April 13. The operation was part of the Combined Maritime Forces' Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda under the Combined Task Force 150. The Talwar-class frigate, INS Talwar, conducted its maiden drug interdiction as a member of the task force, confiscating a total of 940 kilograms of narcotics. The drugs were found aboard a dhow, a traditional sailing vessel, which was suspected of engaging in illegal activities. Indian Navy Carrying Out Major Anti-Piracy Operation in Arabian Sea, Say Officials.

Indian Navy Frigate INS Talwar Seizes Nearly a Ton of Illicit Drugs

Indian Naval ship INS Talwar, mission deployed in Western Arabian Sea for Maritime Security Operations as part of Combined Task Force 150 led Focussed Operation Crimson Barracuda and successfully apprehended a suspicious dhow on April 13. The ship’s specialist boarding teams and… pic.twitter.com/8WPMevw1gB — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)