On Thursday, January 4, pirates hijacked the merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk, approximately 300 nautical miles east of Somalia. The vessel, en route from Port Du Aco (Brazil) to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, had 15 Indians among its crew. Indian Navy swiftly responded by mobilising INS Chennai, currently on its way to intercept the hijacked ship. Military officials report ongoing communication with the vessel's crew as INS Chennai moves into position. Indian Navy Foils Hijacking Attempt on MV LILA NORFOLK With 15 Indians Onboard in Arabian Sea.

Pirates Hijack MV Lila Norfolk Near Somalia

Merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by the pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia. It was sailing from Port Du Aco (Brazil) and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards it even as the force is communicating with… https://t.co/4ILBa7km1E — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

