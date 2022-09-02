PM Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has released a video specifying the meaning behind the new ensign. The octagonal shape of the ensign is inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who is also known as the father of the Indian Navy.

Watch Video:

The new Naval Ensign unveiled by @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi on #02Sep 22, during the glorious occasion of commissioning of #INSVikrant, first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier & thus, an apt day for heralding the change of ensign. Know all about the new Ensign ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZBEOj2B8sF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 2, 2022

