The Indian Navy has swiftly responded to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving a Malta-flagged vessel that was heading towards the coast of Somalia. In a prompt reaction, the Indian Navy diverted its naval maritime patrol aircraft, currently engaged in surveillance in the region, as well as a warship on an anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden, to locate and assist MV Ruen. The Navy’s warship, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrol, has also intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of Saturday, the navy said. Indian Navy Ranks to be Renamed As Per Indian Culture, Announces PM Narendra Modi at Navy Day 2023 Celebrations in Sindhudurg (Watch Video).

Indian Navy Intercepts Hijacked Vessel

Indian Navy's warship and maritime patrol aircraft responded swiftly to a hijacking incident in the Arabian Sea involving the hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft… pic.twitter.com/JECS4Swhr4 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)