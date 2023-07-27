A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday. Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident, ANI reported. A case has been registered with the local police. Reports said that the deceased navy personnel was a native of Bihar. Indian Navy Personnel Dies Onboard INS Brahmaputra During Operations at Sea; Board of Inquiry Ordered.

Navy Sailor Found Hanging

