Officials with knowledge of the situation revealed on Tuesday, December 19, that one of the eighteen sailors aboard the hijacked vessel MV Ruen was hurt and was moved to the Indian stealth destroyer INS Kochi on Monday for medical attention. They said that after receiving treatment on board, the sailor is being sent to a medical centre on land for additional assessment. In a statement, Indian Navy officials said, "The Indian Navy held negotiations with the pirates and secured the release of the injured crew who was given first aid treatment and has been dropped at a port in Oman for specialist treatment by the Indian Navy. The crew has a bullet injury near his shoulder. The hijacked ship has entered the territorial waters of Somalia. Indian Navy is keeping track of the evolving situation." Indian Navy Responds Swiftly to Rescue Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen Under Hijack Threat in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Indian Navy Provides Medical Aid to Hijacked Vessel MV Ruen Crew Member

Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue a crew member from the hijacked vessel MV Ruen who suffered a bullet injury in firing by pirates. The Indian Navy held negotiations with the pirates and secured the release of the injured crew who was given first aid treatment and has… pic.twitter.com/o0MRV0QyXI — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)