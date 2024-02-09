EAM Jaishankar while addressing the inaugural session of the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth said that the need of the day is to distribute production across multiple geographical locations and establish dependable and robust supply chains. Highlighting the importance of trust and transparency amid the rise of the artificial intelligence, he further stated "Our very concept of security has undergone a metamorphosis into a volatile and uncertain existence. As a result, nations of the Indian Ocean today need to reflect on whether they should pursue more collective self-alliance or remain as vulnerable as in the past. Our sustainable future lies in concentrating on the drivers of the future". The two-day Indian Ocean Conference is being held in Perth, Australia with the theme of "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean. Earlier in the day EAM met Australian counterpart Penny Wong and discussed the bilateral strategic ties, the Indo-Pacific region, situation in West Asia and other global topics. ‘World Does Not Give Things Easily, You Have To Take Them’, Says EAM S Jaishankar on India’s Permanent UNSC Membership (Watch Video).

EAM Jaishankar Addresses Indian Ocean Conference 2024:

#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addresses the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Perth He says, " The need of the day is to disperse production across more geographies and build reliable and resilient supply chains. The digital era and the emergence of artificial… pic.twitter.com/TlUCJDSCr5 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)