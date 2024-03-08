Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, several Indians have been reported either stranded in war-hit zones or killed by airstrikes. On Friday, March 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the situation, stating that several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army in the ongoing war, and strong actions have been initiated against the agents who recruited Indians under false pretexts. "We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home...", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added. This comes after seven men released a video from Russia-Ukraine border seeking government's help to return to India. Seven Indians Drafted Into Joining Russian Military Release Video Seeking Government Assistance To Return to India, Allege Forced Recruitment Into Army.

MEA Spokesperson on Indians Falsely Recruited in Russian Army:

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on… pic.twitter.com/4o9Puxxm9Y — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

