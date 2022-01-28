BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) on Friday signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines for the supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System. Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD, BAPL, said "We strengthen our partnership with $374mn deal for BrahMos missiles with Philippines, this is our major deal. BrahMos is imp to them however many more deals will follow. Many countries showed their interest in BrahMos."

Tweet By ANI:

India's BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines for the supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines, the Ministry of Defence said. pic.twitter.com/cHHErycyiC — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Statement By Atul Dinkar Rane:

#WATCH | We strengthen our partnership with $374mn deal for BrahMos missiles with Philippines, this is our major deal. BrahMos is imp to them however many more deals will follow. Many countries showed their interest in BrahMos:Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace Limited pic.twitter.com/qeFyzPb05k — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

