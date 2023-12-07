Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, December 7, posted a video of India’s first bullet train terminal at Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad on X, formerly Twitter. The video revealed the stunning beauty of the architectural wonder. The terminal displayed a design that harmoniously combines contemporary architecture with the cultural legacy of India. This distinctive blend is visible in the design features, both futuristic and reflective of traditional Indian patterns. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Milestone: 100 KM of Viaduct, 250 KM of Pier Construction Completed (Watch Video).

India’s First Bullet Train Terminal

Terminal for India's first bullet train! 📍Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HGeoBETz9x — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 7, 2023

