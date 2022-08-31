India's GDP data for the quarter April-June of the fiscal year 2022-23 has been released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. The data, released by the government shows that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 13.5% is the fastest recorded this fiscal year. The fiscal deficit of the country through July 2022 stood at 20% or Rs 3.41 trillion.

India's GDP grows at 13.5 pc in April-June 2022-23: Govt data — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2022

