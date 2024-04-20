Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interview, said the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, raised the quota for Haj pilgrims from India on his request. PM Modi was talking to AsiaNet. PM Modi made several other claims during the interview. Taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Congress Yuvraaj ran away from Amethi to Wayanad. Now he is waiting to announce a third seat for himself after Wayanad polling. You can note my statement." PM Modi in Karnataka: ‘INDI Alliance Has No Leader, No Vision for Future’, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chikkaballapur (Watch Videos).

India's Haj Quota

On my request, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia raised the quota for Haj Pilgrims from India — PM Modi to AsiaNet — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) April 20, 2024

