India’s retail inflation has shown a decrease, easing from 5.7% in December 2023 to 5.10% in January 2024, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. This improvement in inflation numbers comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to maintain the benchmark interest rates at 6.5% for the sixth consecutive time. Retail Inflation Drops to 4.87% in October As Compared to 5.2% in September, Says Government of India.

Retain Inflation Eases in January 2024

Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January, 2024, as per Government data.

