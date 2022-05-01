Indigo airline is facing public anger after a tweet by a journalist who claimed that he was charged Rs 200 for a physical boarding pass. Indigo in its response said that it charges a passenger Rs 200 for printing of a boarding pass and the same sum as facilitation fee for domestic passengers if the check-in is done at the airport instead of a web check-in.

See Tweet:

Sir, we'd like to inform you Boarding Pass may be retrieved from airport kiosks free of cost but in case passengers reach out to our airport staff at check-in counter, standard charges are levied for the same. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 1, 2022

