Indore has bagged the cleanest city of India title for the eighth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey. According to reports, Indore was declared the cleanest city of the country for the record eighth time, while Surat was ranked second, and Navi Mumbai came third. The survey results were announced today, July 17. Notably, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Indore’s ‘Z’-Shaped Overbridge Triggers Uproar Amid Bhopal 90-Degree Flyover Row; Congress Alleges Corruption (See Pics).

Indore Declared Country's Cleanest City For Eighth Time

Indore bags cleanest city tag for 8th time in a row in Central govt's annual cleanliness survey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2025

Navi Mumbai Bags Third Spot in Cleanliness Survey

#WATCH | Delhi: Indore won the title of India's cleanest city for the eighth time in a row. Surat stood second and Navi Mumbai third in the central government's annual cleanliness survey. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards today. pic.twitter.com/FlnDPiS5Dq — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

