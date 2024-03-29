In a shocking incident that highlights the growing craze for Instagram Reels, a man brought his car to a halt on the busy Paschim Vihar flyover in Delhi during rush hour. The man proceeded to perform dangerous stunts, causing a significant disruption to the flow of traffic. The incident, which was captured on video, shows the man stopping his car on the busy Paschim Vihar Flyover. Later he can be seen getting out of the car and giving poses for the camera. The man later goes on to perform dangerous stunts on the busy road for Instagram reels. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Instagram Reels Craze in Delhi

