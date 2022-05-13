The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a Red Corner Notice against Chhota Shakeel who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan. According to reports, Chhota Shakeel is involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling, and violent terrorist activities. The move comes after the NIA arrested Shakeel and another person in the D-company case, involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and his associates.

NIA had conducted raids at as many as 29 locations in Maharashtra on May 9

