A cargo ship, ‘MSC Aries’, has been seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz, with 17 Indian nationals on board amid the Iran-Israel tension. Official sources have confirmed that India is already in contact with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety, welfare, and prompt release of the Indian crew. The Indian government is utilizing diplomatic channels in both Tehran and Delhi to facilitate this process. “We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken control of by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals,” sources said. Iranian Forces Take Over Portuguese Vessel ‘MSC ARIES’ in Strait of Hormuz.

Iran-Israel Tensions

BREAKING: Footage of Iranian forces boarding MSC ARIES container ship pic.twitter.com/qmgPuscEtb — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2024

