The ticket booking and payment services of Indian Railways are currently down due to a technical issue on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) site and App. While the technical team of CRIS is resolving the glitch, IRCTC has suggested alternatives to book online tickets for railway passengers. “Alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip, etc”, IRCTC said in a recent tweet. Passengers can further book online railway tickets on B2C players such as RedBus, Goibibo, Moovit, Trainline, and others. IRCTC Down: Railway Ticket Booking Service Not Available on Website and Mobile App Due To Technical Issue, Passengers Requested to Book Tickets Via Ask Disha Option.

Alternative Platforms To Book Train Tickets

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

