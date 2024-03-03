NCW India Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, on Sunday, March 3 responded to a post on X (formerly twitter) where a person alleged sexual aggression against foreign women tourist in India. The individual, who goes by the name David Josef Volodzko, on a twitter post claimed "The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been". The person then goes on to describe two episodes where a British woman urged to "sleep in his bed and pretend to be his girlfriend" on a train journey as a man had harassed her by licking her foot. In another incident, he claims that a young man groped her female friend's breast as he introduced both of them. He then clarifies that he loved the country but the issue of sexual assault is a real problem in Indian society. The post caught NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma's attention. She swiftly responded to the man and asked him whether he ever reported the incidents to the police. "If not, then it is irresponsible to defame the whole country on Social Media if incident not reported to police". This comes amidst outrage following the gang rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand's Dumka while she was riding a bike with her husband. Spanish Woman Gangraped in Dumka: Rape Victim Releases Video Statement After Incident, Says 'I Was Assaulted, Beaten and Robbed By Seven Men' (Watch Video).

Rekha Sharma Reply:

Did you ever report the incident to Police? If not than you are totally an irresponsible person. Writing only on social media and defaming whole country is not good choice. https://t.co/PiDyspKsiU — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) March 3, 2024

