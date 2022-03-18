In an unfortunate incident, the ISKCON Radhakanta temple located in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalised by unknown people on Thursday. More details are awaited.

Check ANI's tweet:

ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised yesterday. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

