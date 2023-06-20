Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the United States, Minesh C Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora was seen flaunting his jacket with PM Narendra Modi's photos printed on it. Speaking about the unique jacket, Patel said, "This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day... We have 26 of this (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today." PM Narendra Modi landed in the US today. During his visit to New York, PM Narendra Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts. PM Modi Lands in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Official State Visit to the United States.

Member of Indian Diaspora Flaunts His Jacket With PM Modi's Photos

