Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished speedy recovery to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after he was injured in stone pelting during a roadshow in Vijayawada. “I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu,” Modi wrote on X. Stones were thrown during the roadshow, with one of them hitting the Andhra Chief Minister. Jagan suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple, above his eye in the stone pelting incident. Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured: Andhra Pradesh CM Sustains Injury After Stone Hurled at Him in Vijayawada During Election Campaign (See Pics and Videos).

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Jagan Mohan Reddy

I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2024

Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured

VIDEO | Stones were reportedly thrown at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy during his poll campaigning in Vijayawada. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/5XTX2Q5SSJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

