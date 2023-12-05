In an unfortunate incident, the escort car of Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan met with an accident in Rohtas today, December 4. As per news agency ANI, the driver died, and four policemen were injured after the police escort car of Bihar minister Jama Khan met with an accident in Rohtas. Speaking about the accident, Ganga Prasad Rajak, Sub Inspector, Sasaram, said, "Driver died and 4 policemen were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sasaram." Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

Police Escort Car Meets With Accident

#WATCH | Ganga Prasad Rajak, Sub Inspector, Sasaram says, "Driver died and 4 policemen were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sasaram..." https://t.co/mQ2ln9KuGW pic.twitter.com/31KIGZID2M — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

