Jamaica Topples Canada’s Mixed 4x100m Relay World Record with Blistering 39.99s at World Athletics Relays 2026

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Jamaica set a historic 39.99-second world record in the mixed 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Relays 2026 in Botswana. Reclaiming the mark just minutes after Canada's 40.07s effort, they became the first nation to go sub-40 in the discipline. Deandre Watkin, Shana Kaye Anderson, Antonio Watson, and Rushell Clayton secured the milestone with flawless baton handovers and elite sprinting in Qualifying Round 2 Heat 2 in mixed 4x100m relay. This performance marks a significant leap for the mixed relay format, showcasing the depth of Jamaican sprinting talent on the global stage. Canada Sets Mixed 4x100m Relay World Record with Stunning 40.07s at World Athletics Relays 2026.

Brazil Betters Canada in 4x100m Relay WR

39.99s!! WORLD RECORD ☑️ Jamaica 🇯🇲 runs a blazing 39.99s to win the final heat of the mixed 4x100m at the World Relays in Botswana. Great Britain 🇬🇧 was 2nd in 40.72s. pic.twitter.com/HyjGp6qgNd — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 2, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).