A devastating fire swept through Handwara Sabzi Mandi in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, engulfing six shops earlier today, November 30. The vegetable market faced significant disruption as vendors' properties were damaged during the blaze. Further details about the incident are still awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in DH Pora Forest Range in Kulgam.

Jammu and Kashmir Fire

#WATCH | J&K | Six shops gutted in a fire in Handwara Sabzi mandi in Kupwara district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UDNRCWEXaF — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)