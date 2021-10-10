The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued a clarification on media reports which claimed that the administration had granted special leaves employees of minority communities in the wake of recent terror attacks in the valley. The J&K administration refuted these claims.

In a tweet, the Department of Public Relation of the Government of J&K, said, "Urgent Clarification: The govt has NOT issued any order for special leave. The news items appearing on web portals/newspapers and social media platforms are factually incorrect and misleading."

Here Is The Tweet:

Urgent Clarification: The govt has NOT issued any order for special leave. The news items appearing on web portals/newspapers and social media platforms are factually incorrect and misleading.@OfficeOfLGJandK @nitishwarKumar @ByYatishYadav @kansalrohit69 @ANI @PBNS_India — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) October 10, 2021

