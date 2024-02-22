A foreigner died following an avalanche that struck ski slopes in Gulmarg, in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Officials said that five other people had been successfully rescued. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, the flow of water in the Sindh stream was obstructed on Wednesday by another avalanche that impacted a hanging region of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh route. Sikkim: Avalanche in Nathula Border Area Kills Six Tourists, Injures 11.

One Foreigner Dead as Avalanche Hits Gulmarg, Five Rescued

One foreigner dead as avalanche hits ski slopes in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, 5 rescued: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir | Around 1400 hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing: DDMA Baramulla https://t.co/GvDnEbeWlO — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

