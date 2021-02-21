J&K: Hideout busted by Police & Army in Anantnag forest after arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. Three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol mag and other items recovered (Pic source: Kashmir Zone Police) pic.twitter.com/c3tOwsdBvK — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)