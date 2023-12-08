Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a pistol with ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Patrari area of Nowshera in Rajouri district on Friday, December 8. Pictures of the recovered pistol and live cartridges were shared by news agency ANI. Case has been registered under relevant sections at Nowshera police station, said Rajouri Police. Further details in the matter are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army and Police Recover Box Containing One Pistol, 38 Live Rounds and Nine Grenades and Other Weapons Dropped by Drone in Laukikhad Area (See Pics).

J&K Police Recover Pistol With Ammunition in Nowshera:

J&K | A pistol and ammunition were recovered during a cordon and search operation by J&K Police in Patrari, Nowshera. A case has been registered under relevant sections, at Police Station Nowshera: Rajouri Police pic.twitter.com/zrkbWnsraU — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

