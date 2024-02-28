In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a train ran over passengers in Jamtara. Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway said that two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least 2 km away from train no. 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. "There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they are walking on the track," he said. The Eastern Railway CPRO also said that a 3-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue. Jharkhand: Train Runs Over Passengers in Jamtara, Many Feared Dead.

Train Accident in Jamtara

Jamtara train accident | Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least 2 km away from train no. 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they are walking… — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Rescue Operations Are Underway

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Rescue operations are underway at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara after a train ran over several passengers. https://t.co/kVDqS0PetF pic.twitter.com/ItEVsMhzAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

