On the occasion of Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary on Tuesday, November 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. Born in Prayagraj in 1889, Nehru became India's first prime minister and a prominent figure in the nation's liberation movement. His supporters acknowledge that he helped to establish democratic roots in the country. In his recent tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary." Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2023: Congress Remembers India's First Prime Minister, Calls Him 'Architect of Modern India'.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on His Birth Anniversary

Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2023

