In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jharkhand, five people died after a fire broke out at the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. "Doctor, his wife and domestic help among the dead," Sanjiv Kumar, SSP Dhanbad said. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad being engulfed in blaze. Arvind Kumar Binha, Dhanbad DSP (Law & Order) said, "So far it has been confirmed that 5 people - the doctor, his wife, their nephew, another relative & their domestic help, died in the fire." Leopard Scare in Jharkhand: Panic Grips People As Wild Cats Turn Maneaters, Kill 5 People in 25 Days; Attendance in Schools Fall Marginally.

Doctor and His Wife Among 5 Die in Hospital Fire

Jharkhand | 5 people died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad So far it has been confirmed that 5 people - the doctor, his wife, their nephew, another relative & their domestic help, died in the fire," says Dhanbad DSP (Law & Order) Arvind Kumar Binha. pic.twitter.com/rsSTGNdQ55 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

