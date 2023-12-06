The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 6, passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023. As per the list of businesses in the Lower House, both bills were moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023. It amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023. The Bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Bills on Jammu and Kashmir Aimed at Providing Justice and Rights to Those Who Were Ignored, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

J&K Bills Passed in Lok Sabha:

The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/imgSToJgOW — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

