An FIR has been registered on Tuesday against a few GMC & SKIMS Medical Students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match payed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. These students reported created ruckus and raised anti-India slogans on Sunday after the match. Accoding to reports, two FIRs have been egistered in Soura and Karan Nagar Police Station.

