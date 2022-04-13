JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said that the violence on the campus erupted on whether 'Ram Navami Havan' should be conducted and regarding the food menu. "These are the versions of the two groups," she said. Pandit also said that JNU is a free university. "We respect individuals' choices, it's a melting pot of all identities. Young people have opinions and we appreciate diversity & dissent but let's not end up having violence," she stated. She further said that she wants to correct the public perception that we are tukde-tukde. "After I've taken over I've not seen anybody talking like that. We are as nationalistic as anybody else," the JNU VC said.

Check tweet:

JNU is a free university. We respect individuals' choices, it's a melting pot of all identities. Young people have opinions and we appreciate diversity & dissent but let's not end up having violence: JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on recent violence pic.twitter.com/HHQYh3rFuF — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)