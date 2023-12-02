Ahead of the assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh, BJP National President JP Nadda, along with other leaders, offered prayers at a temple in the state today, December 2. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra offered prayers at the Shanichara Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. A video of BJP leaders offering prayers at the temple has also gone viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Bhopal Braces for Electoral Outcome on December 3 With Preparations Underway for Vote Counting (Watch Videos).

BJP Leaders Offer Prayers

#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda along with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra offered prayers at Shanichara Temple, in Morena, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/4PFTbKLv5v — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

