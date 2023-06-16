A judge must be like a "Stithaprajna," which according to the Bhagavad Gita implies one should disregard both criticism and acclaim, said Gujarat High Court judge Justice Samir Dave on Thursday. Justice Samir Dave was slammed for citing Manusmriti while hearing a plea from a rape survivor. In a recent oral statement, Justice Dave noted that females used to be married off at 14 to 15 years old and would give birth to their first child by the time they were 17 years old. The verbal statements were made while he heard the father of a 16-year-old rape victim's request to have his daughter's seven-month pregnancy medically terminated. Madras High Court Judge SM Subramaniam Visits Temple As Commoner, Detects Corruption in Issuance of Special ‘Darshan’ Tickets.

Gujarat High Court Judge Cites Bhagavad Gita

Criticised for invoking Manusmriti, Gujarat High Court judge responds by invoking Bhagavad Gita; says judges should ignore praise and criticism Read story: https://t.co/xGUKzp6Kg9 pic.twitter.com/HPgRxo8LX7 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 16, 2023

