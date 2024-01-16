Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a six-point action plan on Tuesday to deal with the problems caused by foggy weather for flights in and out of the country. Jyotiraditya Scindia posted the new SOPs (standard operating procedures) for airlines on X, saying they would help reduce the troubles faced by passengers. Scindia also said that the centre was keeping a close watch on the situation at the six metro airports and the compliance with the DGCA guidelines. DGCA Mandates SOPs for Airlines Regarding Flight Disruptions Due to Adverse Weather.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares Six-Point Action Plan

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines. 1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports. 2.… https://t.co/346YXjxGdH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 16, 2024

