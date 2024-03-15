Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has called for a statewide protest in Telangana tomorrow, March 16, following their MLC K Kavitha's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam. Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested after ED officials conducted searches at her residence in Hyderabad on Friday, March 15. K Kavitha Arrested by ED: Enforcement Directorate Arrests KCR’s Daughter and BRS MLC in Excise Policy Case, To Be Brought to Delhi.

Statewide Protest in Telangana

BRS party calls for a statewide protest tomorrow in Telangana over the arrest of party's MLC K Kavitha by ED in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam. pic.twitter.com/xXKu2ofbdN — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

