In a setback for BRS MLC K Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi rejected her interim bail application on Monday, April 8, in connection with the excise policy case. Kavitha had sought interim bail, citing her minor son's school examinations as grounds for release. However, the court dismissed her plea, leaving her in judicial custody following her remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Moves Court Opposing CBI Plea To Interrogate Her in Tihar.

BRS MLC K Kavitha's Denied Bail

